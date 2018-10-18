Electrical fire responsible for seven severely-damaged vehicles.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Fire officials say an electrical malfunction in a truck's salt sander is responsible for several severely-damaged vehicles.
Members of the Springfield Fire Department were called to Springfield Auto and Truck Equipment at 1626 Bay Street just after 7 p.m. Wednesday night.
When they arrived on scene, officials observed that two trucks had caught fire.
The fire quickly spread to five other vehicles, causing extensive damage.
Fire officials worked quickly to douse the flames, and, thankfully, no one was injured.
