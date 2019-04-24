SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire officials say an electro-mechanical failure is the reason why a car on Union Street went up in flames on Wednesday.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that firefighters were called to 94 Union Street just after 1:00 p.m. for a report of a vehicle fire.
When crews arrived on scene, they found a 2014 Dodge Avenger on fire, which had spread to a nearby Doge Ram pickup truck and a Subaru Impreza.
Leger adds that a Volkswagon Beetle sustained a minor amount of damage.
Crews were able to work quickly and efficiently to prevent the flames from spreading and causing any additional damage.
Thankfully, no one was injured, and the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be an electro-mechanical failure inside the Dodge Avenger.
