AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local marines are in the thick of their Toys for Tots campaign.
This year, a record number of families have applied for help. The number is triple that of last year.
Students and teachers at an elementary school in Agawam are doing their part to help out, magically turning arts and crafts into toys for children in need.
These are the cutest, most ambitious, not camera-shy group of first graders you will meet.
At Robinson Park Elementary School in Agawam, they are using their entrepreneurial skills to make sure other kids who might otherwise go without, have a toy under the tree this Christmas.
All first graders, including Sarah Barnett's class at Robinson Park Elementary School in Agawam, are hard at work making Christmas ornaments, but not just any Christmas ornaments.
"This week all of the first-grade students at our school have been working to make ornaments that will be for sale in our school's showcase which is displayed outside of the office in the front of the school," Barnett explained.
This is tough work...
Lacie, a student said there are lots of materials that go into every ornament.
"Cotton balls and Popsicle sticks that we painted red," Lacie explained.
To create a variety of ornaments to sell...
"Snowman and Santa hats!" Lacie noted.
These products will soon go on the market...
"We're going to put them on a shelf and then where people can buy them and we can buy them too," Lacie said.
Here...it's all about the bottom line.
"To sell to people that, that, so we can have some more money so that teachers can donate some things.," Lacie explained.
Parents, staff, and students are invited to come to the ornament "store" here at Robinson Park, purchase one of these finely crafted ornaments...
"Put it where it'd be the most fun!" Lacie said.
All money goes to purchase new and unwrapped toys for the western Mass Toys for Tots campaign.
"We've been doing this for several years as first-grade teachers, we know that all of the students might not be able to bring in and donate an unwrapped new toy so we found a creative way to help them contribute to the cause," Barnett explained.
Barnett said its a win-win.
"They love doing these types of projects and I think it's a really important message to teach to them about helping others during the season of giving," Barnett noted.
Last year the school was able to purchase several hundreds of dollars worth of toys including several new bicycles!
