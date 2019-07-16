SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There's exclusive new information on a story Western Mass News has been following in Springfield.
Tenants in the Saab Court Apartments said the elevators in their building failed this past weekend, trapping tenants inside, for the second time in recent months.
This comes as the governor's office is responding to reports that thousands of elevators in Massachusetts have not been inspected on time.
According to the state's website, all elevators, except those in single family homes, must be inspected every year or every other year.
Responding to reports that there's a backlog of overdue inspections, the governor's office says they're trying to fix it, but tenants at the Saab Court Apartments are wondering how many more times they'll be stuck or stranded in their own homes before those fixes are implemented.
"Scared, very scared," Springfield resident George Cooley tells us.
George Cooley says he's only been living at the Saab Court Apartments for a year and a half. What most people might consider a rare experience has happened to Cooley twice in that time frame.
"I’ve already been stuck in one for an hour and a half and, you know, briefly stuck in one the other day. I’ve about had enough. Most of us are in wheelchairs or scooters or whatever," Cooley said.
Willie Green noted, "This is not our first time doing this."
Green wasn't trapped in the elevator over the weekend, but he couldn't go downstairs to pick up the medicine that had been delivered to him.
"They had to leave it downstairs, which I couldn’t, I didn’t get it until yesterday," said Green.
Western Mass News noticed, while riding up in the elevator, that the inspection certificate is expired.
In fact, it expired more than a month ago.
"Elevators are an essential piece of infrastructure," stated Lt. Governor Karyn Polito.
Lt. Governor Karyn Polito spoke with Western Mass News today, saying the amount of new construction and new elevators being built across the Commonwealth is tying up the state inspectors' availability.
"At the same time, they need to balance the needs of regularly inspecting existing infrastructure. Obviously, property owners also have a responsibility to maintain elevators on a regular basis, but this inspection process is critical," continued Lt. Governor Polito.
According to a report from our affiliate in Boston, WBZ-TV, there are more than 40,000 elevators in the state of Massachusetts, a figure that towers over the number of inspectors in the state. It's something Polito said she wants to fix.
"We have over 68 inspectors. We hired more this past year, and we are in the process of hiring even more inspectors to address not only the backlog, but the new work coming in," says Lt. Governor Polito.
"This is uncalled for," said Green.
In the meantime, those who have no other option want the state to know how critical it is to make sure every elevator is safe to use.
"Somebody needs to hear the cry of not just older people, but anybody that needs help. We need help now," added Green.
As far as the elevators in Saab Court, we reached out to the Springfield Housing Authority for comment on the expired license we found today.
We are still awaiting their reply.
