SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Monday, almost 2 million additional Massachusetts residents became eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine those 16 and up finally getting the green light to schedule a dose.
The Curative community relations manager tells me there was a wide range of people getting vaccinated Monday, from 16-year-olds to older residents as well.
As of Monday, 1.7 million state residents are clear to start scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Matt Garlo, the Community Relations Manager of Curative, said this change was reflected in the number of people at the Eastfield Mall vaccination site Monday.
“It was pretty steady throughout and will see our max numbers at the end of the day and the age breakdown as this week goes along but you can tell there’s a lot of pent-up people ready to get vaccinated now that eligibility is open for all,” Garlo said.
While 16 and 17-year-olds are eligible, they are still minors. Garlo said for this age group, parents need to fill out a consent form and an adult needs to be present at the vaccine appointment.
Parents can get the consent form online or in person at the Eastfield Mall.
