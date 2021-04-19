SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Vaccine Authority.
On Monday, Bay state residents 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, adding almost an additional 2 million people who can now sign up for their shots.
But some people are still holding off.
Western Mass News spoke with one local mom who is hesitant to give the vaccine to her son.
"I think it's great that kids are able to now receive the vaccine. I'm just going to hold off because I'm not sure what the side effects are," Springfield mom Christy Torres said.
As of Monday, all Bay state residents 16 and up are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
This comes after the state officially hit 2 million adults who have been fully vaccinated as of this weekend.
Torres, a Springfield mom of a 16-year-old is getting ready to receive her second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, but she is not quite ready to register her son just yet.
"I'm not saying not to do it, but I'm just being cautious with my child," Torres said.
Curative Community Relations Manager Matt Garlo said the new vaccine eligibility prompted an uptick of patients.
"I've definitely seen some younger people, of course, we're still getting older people as well, but definitely going to be some more diverse crowds. I guess you could say from here on out," Garlo said.
While Torres’s son is still on standby for a dose, she is happy to see more people are getting vaccinated.
"Really do your homework and do what's best and what's going to benefit your child in the long run," Torres said.
