HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Changes to a Pioneer Valley Transit Authority stop in Hadley are creating safety concerns for riders.
Rt. 9 in Hadley is lined on both sides with dozens of shops, the Hampshire Mall, and Mountain Farms Mall.
Anyone who travels through this area knows how congested and busy it can get.
Now, some PVTA bus riders are having to cross a state highway, because there's no longer a stop at Mountain Farms Mall.
As cars whiz by on Rt. 9 in Hadley, foot traffic has also increased across the busy state highway.
"It’s scary, especially for me, because I don’t want to cross and just hope the cars stop," Amherst resident Brandon Ellison tells us.
Brandon tells Western Mass News he rides PVTA buses every day.
"Sometimes Northampton, sometimes Hadley. Used to take it to Wal-Mart plaza sometimes, but bus doesn’t stop there," stated Ellison.
As of last Friday the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority temporarily suspended their stop at Mountain Farms Mall, because of parking lot reconstruction as the shopping area prepares for new businesses.
The change is forcing riders to now cross Rt. 9 or South Maple Street to get to the shopping area.
"Just very busy. Trying to get across Rt. 9 is ridiculous. I work at Target and, sometimes, I try to get across the street. It’s not the easiest thing in the world. Trying to get to Wal-Mart from where they’re dropping people off isn’t easy. That’s a busy road. It’s not the best of road and there’s a lot of people here that are older and younger. You got old people and they can’t walk like that. I can do it, but they don’t like to do it," says Ware resident Eric Adams.
PVTA says they are working with Mountain Farms Mall to resolve their safety concerns.
We also reached out to the company who owns the shopping plaza, but have not heard back yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.