SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Not an easy year for athletes across the nation as those in high school and on the collegiate level are dealing with roller-coaster seasons.
Some have gotten the okay to compete this year, while others have to sit it out and wait until next year.
Many local athletes said their seasons shut down because of COVID, and they weren't confident how they would handle staying ready and staying in shape.
But thanks to Springfield's Elite Nation Fitness, their worries are out the door.
"When COVID first happened, we got shut down in the middle of our season," Elite Nutrition Fitness member and American International College football player Shawn Boston said.
"It wasn't the same. We didn't have pads; we didn't have any games," Elite Nutrition Fitness member and Dartmouth College football player Isaac Boston said.
A devastating situation for many athletes this year when they saw their seasons come to a stop due to the coronavirus pandemic which raised the question, what now?
"We didn't know what was going to happen. So for me especially, it was tough, knowing it was my senior year at the time,” Shawn Boston said.
Keeping its doors open, Springfield's Elite Nation Fitness has been the go-to workout spot for both high school and college athletes. Which was something Isaac Boston said he doesn't take for granted.
"Being in here, every single day, day in and day out, we all just come in here and compete here every day," Isaac Boston explained.
Although typically the gym is used to seeing around 20 to 30 athletes, Elite Nation Fitness co-owner, Solomon Baymon, said he's had to make adjustments to keep everyone safe yet hungry amid the pandemic.
"Spreading out the athletes a little bit more, making sure they're keeping on their PPE, their masks, everything like that, they're cleaning their hands, but other than that it's intense," Baymon said. "Every day we push them, myself and Greg, we push them, day in and day out, and they accept the challenge."
Baymon said it's impressive to see how these athletes are handling it all with their seasons on pause and wearing masks during workouts. He said this pandemic may even be a blessing in disguise.
"Their resilience is amazing. They keep going, they keep pushing, anything I put in front of them, these guys, believe it or not, they get it done," Baymon explained. “I think COVID actually helped them get that mindset of accountability for themselves."
Isaac Boston couldn't agree more.
"A lot of guys I go to school with, they don't have access to gyms like this. So it definitely keeps us a step ahead of everybody and building a family here is really what it's all about," Isaac Boston said.
Baymon said out of the hundreds of athletes he trains, 98 percent of them head to the next level playing in college. He said although it may seem like the pandemic would put a stop to that it hasn't slowed down that goal at all.
