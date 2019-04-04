NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Northampton Police are currently on-scene conducting an investigation at an Elks Lodge.
The Elks Lodge on Spring Street in the Florence section of Northampton posted on Facebook that there was a "tragic incident" in their parking lot.
The nature of that incident was not released.
"As a result, the Lodge and our parking lot are closed to normal business," the lodge added in their post.
Our crew on-scene saw police tape around the area and several police cruisers outside.
Calls to Northampton Police seeking additional information have not been returned.
Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.