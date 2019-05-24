NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new tradition started today in Northampton at the start of the Memorial Day weekend, and it's all to honor those men and women who died while serving their country.
The Elks are known for honoring veterans, but Lodge 997 in Northampton decided this Memorial Day, they were going to do something new.
If you drive along Pine street in Northampton, you'll see more than 150 flags on the field in front of the Elks Lodge.
It's all part of the Stars and Stripes Honor Field.
Each flag is personalized to honor a service member, veteran, first responder and even their spouses.
It was an idea brought locally by Donnie Rippetoe, the chair of the Field of Honor Committee.
"We owe them so much. Their service and sacrifice has helped to make this country strong and keep it strong, and freedom is never free," Rippetoe tells us.
On Friday evening, dozens made their way to pay their respects, attaching bows and flowers.
"We've seen people crying, weeping, taking pictures, [and] kids running through. Sometimes, folks will go down and touch the flags as they are blowing. We have had several people describe the flags as sacred," continued Rippetoe.
For Mayor David Narkiewicz, the field is personal. His dad was a World War II veteran.
"One of these flags has my dad's name on it, so it's moving for me and my family, and moving for other families who have veterans that have passed," says Mayor Narkiewicz.
Each flag is sponsored for $50. All the money raised goes to the community to support local veterans, first responders, and their families.
"We're looking forward to making sure that it's an appropriate, respectful, and honorable tribute for those service members," added Rippetoe.
As we head into the holiday weekend, the Elks members hope everyone remembers why they have the day off on Monday.
"Yes, it's a three-day weekend, but it's shouldn't be a celebratory weekend, because we honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice in different battles," Stephen Santosuosso, President of the State Elks Association, tells us.
If you'd like to see the flags for yourself, they will remain up until July 13.
