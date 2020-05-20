AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Police were alerted to a sinkhole on Elm Street in Agawam early Wednesday evening.
Officials told Western Mass News the street will be closed to all traffic until further notice and advise the public to seek an alternate route.
They also said it is unknown at this time when the street will reopen.
They also ask if you between house number 1 and house number forty-seven on Elm St. to enter your street from Main Street to get to your place of residence. and if you reside at house number fifty on Elm St. to ender from Silver Streets and Perry Lane.
Western Mass News crew is heading to the active scene now.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.