AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Police were alerted to a sinkhole on Elm Street in Agawam early Wednesday evening.
Officials told Western Mass News they closed the street to all traffic, asking the public to seek an alternate route.
By late Thursday morning, police confirmed with us the sinkhole had been repaired and the road reopened.
Elm St. is a residential area part of town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.