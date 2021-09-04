CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--It's back to school at Elms College, as students began moving back to campus Saturday.
The college president, Harry E. Dumay welcomed first-year students to campus as they move into the undergraduate residence halls. Western Mass News caught up with some students during the move-in event as they get ready to finally return to in-person classes.
Student Kayla Joyce said she is looking forward to being able to meet new people now that students are allowed back on campus. We also asked her how she feels heading back to school amid the pandemic.
"I'm pretty comfortable, I always wear a mask and everything," said student Kayla Joyce.
All students are required to complete COVID-19 training courses to promote a safe learning environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.