CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Elms College in Chicopee has becomes the latest to move to remote learning amid coronavirus concerns.
The changes take effect on Monday, March 23 after a previously announced extended spring break.
"The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff are our highest priorities...As this unprecedented crisis and state of emergency continues to unfold, campus leadership has determined that the best course of action to ensure the safety of Elms College constituents and the wider community will be to move all classes completely online for the rest of the spring semester. This change is for all programs and all locations," said Elms College President Dr. Harry Dumay in a statement.
Limited library access will still be available, subject to social distancing guidelines.
Residence halls will remain closed for the rest of the school year as well. Students who were allowed to stay on-campus because of exceptional circumstances will continue to do so.
The college said that students will be expected to move out by Wednesday, April 1 and that an email will be forthcoming with check-out procedures and options.
Those students with off-campus educational activities - such as student teaching, social worker field placement, nursing clinicals, and internships - will receive additional updates from the division chair or dean.
In addition, all on-campus athletic, academic, and co-curricular events have been canceled for the remainder of the school year.
College officials explained that if conditions drastically improve in the coming weeks, the college may revisit the decision for remote learning and could move classes back to campus with ample notification to students, faculty, and staff.
