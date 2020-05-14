Elms College

(Western Mass News photo)

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Elms College announced Thursday that it is reopening the campus for the fall semester.

Elms College President Dr. Harry Dumay appointed a task force of campus leaders to assess the possible return of the college's services, including housing and dining.

The task force will determine when they can reopen and how they will operate.

An official date will be determined based on their recommendations.

Dumay also noted that all summer session courses will remain online.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.