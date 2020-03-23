SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Daycare centers across the state have been ordered to close their doors starting Monday.

However, there are a few exceptions to help essential workers in the Bay State.

While the majority of daycares are shutting down today, there are still some locations that can stay open.

Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker said they worked to make sure that there was emergency daycare centers available to people in every part of the state.

These locations have been exempt from Baker's order, so they can provide care to essential workers in the state.

"Starting Monday, we will open as many other states have some selected emergency childcare sites for families with no other options to continue to going to work to ensure the safety and welfare of the Commonwealth's residents. Childcare is meant for those who must report to work. Outside of the obvious emergency responders and medical professionals, this will include critical service workers like grocery store employees," Baker explained last week.

