SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews were called to a two-car crash on Coomes and Edgeland Streets in Springfield overnight.
It happened during the early morning hours Saturday, around 2 a.m.
When Western Mass News arrived on scene we could see an ambulance, the fire department as well as police there.
Both vehicles also appeared to have significant damage and were towed away.
No word yet if anyone was hurt in the crash.
We have reached out to the Springfield Police Department for more information.
Western Mass News will update this story as soon as more details come into our newsroom. Stay with us online and on-air this hour and at 9AM on ABC40 for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.