SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Fire Department has responded to a crash on East Columbus Ave.
Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, confirmed that 2 people are being 'extricated' from at least one vehicle.
No word yet how many vehicles are involved or if anyone was injured in the crash.
We do know that police have also been called to the scene.
Further details weren't immediately available.
Western Mass News will update this story as soon as more information comes into our newsroom. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.