AGAWAM, MA WGGB/WSHM) -- Despite poor conditions, the western Massachusetts community is coming together to fight the Bondi’s Island fire.
As the fire grew Thursday afternoon, it quickly became clear to fire officials that water supply would be a condition of concern.
“The hydrant system only has a certain capacity depending on the type size and that limits how much water you can get. With something like this, you need a large amount of water and it’s more than he’ll get out of the hydrant,” said Richmond Fire Capt. Chris Porter
Due to lack of water supply at the landfill, they've had to bring outside water sources to fill these pools with water to help fight the fire.
“Since midnight, we’ve been running about seven takers. It’s just basically driving in a circle - come here, lining up, jumping in the pond, going back to the still cycle, refilling and back-and-forth all night,” Porter said.
Each tanker from a different community across western Massachusetts stepped in to help in any way they can.
“Between fire, police, and EMS, we just all come together and it all works together really well. It’s just about keeping that strong united bond,” said Scott Flebotte with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.
Flebotte told Western Mass News that after being on-scene at countless emergencies, it never ceases to amaze him how effortlessly they can work together to overcome obstacles.
“We are continually practicing for these type of events. We also build relationships. It’s about those strong relationships you build throughout the year, so when something like this happens, we all come together everyone knows what to do. We all know who to call and it all just falls in place and looks effortless,” Flebotte added.
With over 80 firefighters from 12 community departments stepping in, as well as the state fire marshal’s office, the sheriff’s department, and Mass. DEP, it was truly an all-hands-on-deck situation.
“Everybody just jumps in and they do their job. There is no ego involved, there is no animosity involved. Everybody comes in. It’s all about the community and all about helping the community, getting that particular task that we have to do,” Flebotte said.
