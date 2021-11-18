Emergency crews rescue elderly hiker that fell at the top of Bunyan Mountain

Monson PD 111821
MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- First responders are providing mutual aid and treatment to an elderly male hiker that fell in the woods in Monson Thursday night.
According to Monson Police, the operation is expected to continue for a few hours as responders stabilize and remove the hiker from the top of Bunyan Mountain.
Police told Western Mass News that the hiker was injured in a fall in a remote area between Macomber and Bunyan roads. The hiker was found using location technology.
Responders to the operation include Monson Police and Fire departments, Palmer Fire Department, Westcomm Regional Dispatch and Action Ambulance Service Inc.
