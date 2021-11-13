HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Holyoke Fire Department rescued an injured hiker in Holyoke Saturday afternoon.
Holyoke Police told Western Mass News the 20-year-old male slipped and fell down an embankment and was knocked unconscious. A cell phone call from a hiker described their location to be off the Metacomet Monadnock trail.
The rescue took almost an hour and included hiking, applying emergency medical care, securing the injured man in a "stokes" basket stretcher and lowering the basket over terrain using ropes and pulleys.
A LifeStar Helicopter from Hartford rushed the patient to Bay State Trauma Center, according to Police.
The Western Mass Technical Rescue Team, Easthampton Police and Action Ambulance Paramedics also assisted with the rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.