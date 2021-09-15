Police lights siren generic
GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Emergency crews rescued a lost hiker Wednesday night.

Granby Police told Western Mass News the woman called just after 7:00 Wednesday night to say she got lost on a leisurely hike in the woods off Taylor Street.

The South Hadley Fire Department was called in for mutual aid and responded with an ATV to help find the hiker.

Police said it took nearly three hours to find the woman, who was almost 1.5 miles away from her starting point. Police report she was not injured.

