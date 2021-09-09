SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people were injured in a crash involving a school bus in Springfield.
Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that the bus collided with a pickup truck near 1135 Page Blvd. Thursday afternoon.
Four adults were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Piemonte added that there were five children aboard the bus and they were properly restrained. They were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
