SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Crews responded to a fire on Monroe Street in Springfield early Sunday morning.
Our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene just after 5 a.m. Sunday and saw both Springfield police and fire crews already on scene.
According to fire officials, the fire has been extinguished.
There were no reported injuries, but three people were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.
Stick with Western Mass News on air and online for the latest information once it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.