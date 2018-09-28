SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are on-scene after a pedestrian was struck by a car on White Street in Springfield this evening.
Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault told Western Mass News their on-duty district fire chief actually heard the crash around 9:55 p.m. on 413 White Street and stayed at the scene until an ambulance arrived.
We're told the vehicle involved stayed after the crash, and the pedestrian suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Drivers should be vigilant as police and AMR are still in the area.
The incident is being investigated by the Springfield Police Department.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story on-air and online.
