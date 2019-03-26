WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after four people were injured during a fire in Ware.
Ware Police Sgt. Chris Desantis said that they responded to a Dunham Avenue home around 9 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of someone having been burned.
Emergency crews arrived and found two other burn victims, then a fourth person complained of injuries.
Officials told Western Mass News the people at the home were having a fire in the driveway at the time.
Ware Deputy Fire Chief Edward Wloch said that it's believed that an accelerant was used on the fire.
Wloch said that four people suffered injuries - three of them serious - and all were initially taken to Baystate Mary Lane Hospital.
Two of those injured were subsequently flown by medical helicopter to hospitals for treatment. One person was transported by ambulance to a Worcester hospital and the other was taken by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center.
The conditions of those injured and the extent of their injuries is not immediately known.
The incident remains under investigation by Ware Police and Fire, as well as the state fire marshal's office.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
