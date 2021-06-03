WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After some debate, the Baystate Mary Lane satellite emergency facility officially closed in Ware on Thursday.
“It’s like a death in the town really to see this happening,” said Helen Kutt of Ware.
The emergency center at Baystate Mary Lane Hospital in Ware was permanently closed on Thursday. Moving forward, all emergency department services in the Baystate Health eastern region will be provided at Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer, which is nine miles away.
Residents who live right across the street told us they’re heartbroken to see this happen. Kutt and her husband have lived near the hospital for the last 40 years.
“It’s been a blessing really for us and for all the surrounding towns to have this wonderful place over here,” Kutt added.
She told Western Mass News having to seek emergency services in a different town isn't ideal, especially in the colder months.
“Probably 15-20 minutes because you’re dealing with a lot of windy rods. It isn’t a nice straight path to get there, so depending - like in the bad weather, the winter time - it’s going to be difficult, I think, for the ambulances,” Kutt noted.
According to Baystate officials, Mary Lane's facility has had minimal utilization for emergency level care and despite investments into the facility, more patients are choosing to receive care elsewhere.
Of the 28 patients per day seeking care at this location, more than 85 percent come with common, minor, or non-urgent conditions that could be treated in a primary care setting. In addition, nearly half of the outpatient center's capacity is unused during the daytime. That number rose up to 90 percent during overnight hours.
Ann Cave from Boston told Western Mass News she's concerned about the closure as her daughter relies on emergency services at the hospital pretty regularly.
“…But my daughter, she gets bronchitis all the time and she has to go to emergency room and my grandson, he gets sick. Where are they gonna take him? If you’re really, so sick, how are you gonna drive all the way down to Palmer when you’re way up in Ware? I just don’t get it,” Cave said.
Baystate Health added that it has been challenging to recruit and retain providers in the area, especially in small practices.
“I know they’re looking at dollars and cents, but we’re looking at the lives of people and the quick care that some people are going to not get anymore,” Kutt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.