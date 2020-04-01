NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new 24/7 emergency shelter opened Wednesday at Northampton High School.
The temporary shelter is working to keep staff and shelter residents safe from COVID-19.
“It’s really a wonderful testament to what a community can do and how they can pull together in times of crisis,” Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa (D-Northampton) said.
City officials in Northampton have been working for days to open up a temporary 24/7 emergency shelter to help stop the spread of coronavirus and give the homeless population a place to go during the pandemic.
Sabadosa spoke to Western Mass News over the phone Wednesday.
“It’’s really important that people in the community both have a place to go during the day and to sleep at night,” she said.
Two overnight shelters on Grove and Center Streets are closing because the facilities are too small to keep up with social distancing guidelines requiring people to be at least six feet apart.
Northampton High School has 48 beds, all of which are six feet apart from one another for an expected number of 45 people.
All staff and shelter residents will be screened before being allowed to come inside, and from there, all shelter residents will be screen twice a day for any symptoms of coronavirus.
“We’re really just trying to keep symptomatic people away from asymptomatic people and do the best we can to stop the spread of transmission. We’ll also be making sure that people have access to basic rights like housing and food,” Sabadosa said.
Sabadosa said the screening process follows state health guidelines.
“It’s definitely taking a temperature, but of course the temperature is one of the many symptoms so hospitals have released a list of things people should check for, and that’s what folks will be doing,” she noted.
The center is actively looking for volunteers. Those looking for information can reach out to Assistant Chief Anthony Pelis at apelis@northamptonma.gov.
