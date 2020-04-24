SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --- Some are calling it the virus of fear. Emergency room visits across the country and in western Massachusetts are down significantly.

Many people are afraid to go into the E.D. for fear of catching the coronavirus.

Tonight, we talk to a top doctor at Mercy Medical Center, who said his emergency department is safe and in some cases, waiting to get treatment could mean the difference between life and death.

At Mercy, emergency department visits are down dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“Typically, around this time of year in our emergency department, we would treat about 250 to 275 patients a day. Since this pandemic started, that number has been cut in half and perhaps even more so,” said Dr. Robert Roose, Mercy’s chief medical officer. “We've seen a dramatic decrease, over 75 percent decrease of patients coming into the emergency department with abdominal pain, a 50 percent decrease in those coming in with chest pain.”

National numbers show people are hesitant to come to any hospital right now.

Roose told Western Mass News that he understands that, but said in some cases, for example if you have chest pains or other critical care issues, waiting could be deadly.

“Absolutely. There are emergent conditions that could happen at any moment for people and delaying care certainly could be a cause of a worse outcome. It could certainly be a matter of life and death,” Roose noted.

Concerns that patients may come in asymptomatic, Roose said, are valid everywhere. However, at Mercy, he said they are taking every precaution. Every staff member wears appropriate protective gear and entering the E.D. is now different.

“We have a process at the front of our emergency department where people are screened before they even enter the E.D., in a vestibule early screening area that then can direct people to the appropriate pod or area of the emergency department. That would be separate from whether it could be COVID or not,” Roose explained.

He said there are entire COVID free floors, separate elevators, and separate staff.

“For those patients and families who may be concerned about coming to the hospital, we want you to know that we've taken all the precaution to mitigate any potential exposure, so that the care can be as safe as possible,” Roose noted.

In the case of a life-threatening medical emergency, such as heart attack or stroke, the American Heart Association and the American College of Emergency Physicians are also urging people to still call 911 and go to the hospital.