PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are on scene now for a car vs. pole accident on Emery Street in Palmer Friday evening.
The operator of the vehicle crashed into the pole, resulting in minor injuries. But there are currently no criminal charges filed, officials say.
The Palmer Police Department told Western Mass News that shortly after the crash, the vehicle burst into flames.
For the next hour, the street will be closed until officials can clear the scene.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
