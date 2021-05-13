CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- One person was taken to the hospital after a chemical spill at the Solenis water treatment plant on Grattan Street in Chicopee Thursday morning.
According to plant manager, Paul Nelson, an employee was offloading a rail car at around 6:30 a.m. when a corrosive chemical splashed on him. Nelson tells Western Mass news the employee was wearing PPE and did undergo a chemical wash.
As of 8:30 a.m. hazmat crews were still on scene working to contain the scene.
Nelson says he does not anticipate the incident to have any impact on the plant. He adds that right now the company's focus is their employee's wellbeing and taking appropriate precautions to secure the environment.
Solenis is cooperating with the Chicopee Fire Department.
