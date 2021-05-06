SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As state restrictions ease, more businesses are welcoming back employees to the office.
“I think we got to figure that one out,” said Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack.
Like many businesses and industries, Baystate Health currently has around 4,500 people working remotely and as the state reopens, employers are trying to figure out what the workplace will look like.
“Many of them feel like they are incredibly productive and they don’t feel that it’s going to be any better for them to come back. Some others feel they are getting cooped up in their house and they can’t wait to come back,” Keroack noted.
We wanted to see if employers were starting to make a switch back to in-person offices, so we checked in with Balance Staffing in Ludlow.
“There’s very few remote jobs. They want people back into the office,” said Lorie Miller, managing partner at Balance Staffing.
Before you jump on board with a new company, Miller told Western Mass News it’s important to do your research.
“We encourage everyone to make sure they do a Zoom interview first, so they can see the environment, so they know they are following all the COVID guidelines for the CDC and just go from there,” Miller explained.
Getting people comfortable heading back to the workplace is only half the problem.
“Typically, we are so busy, our phones are ringing off the hook. Typically, our lobby is full of people…We’re lucky if we see two to three people a day,” Miller said.
Staff at Balance Staffing is doing anything possible to try to attract potential employees to walk through the doors. Unfortunately, nothing seems to be working.
“The unemployment increase per month is attracting people to stay home and then we do have those who do want to go to work, but unfortunately, they may have an elderly parent at home that they are afraid can’t get sick,” Miller added.
If you are considering a new job or are required to return back to your office soon, Keroack said you should feel safe doing so.
“The risk is vanishingly small for a person who has been vaccinated and the risk is pretty low for a person who is following the guidelines who isn’t vaccinated,” Keroack explained.
Keroack said getting vaccinated should help ease any anxiety felt when returning to the workplace. Meanwhile, Balance Staffing plans to continue finding employees for their clients in a safe way.
“We have to encourage people to play it by ear for their own safety,” Miller said.
