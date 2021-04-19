HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Are you looking for a job? Many employers around western Massachusetts are looking to hire, but they're competing against unemployment benefits many would prefer over a paycheck right now. We did the math to see what the lure really is as the Holyoke Mall began a major hiring effort on Monday.

Mall spokesperson Lisa Wray told us there has been an increase in foot traffic and more employees are needed for the first time since the pandemic started, but it's not just the mall looking for extra hands. We spoke to a local staffing agency owner who said employment applications are way down.

“Applicants have almost disappeared,” said Bryan Picard, president of Summit Careers in Springfield.

Picard told Western Mass News he has seen a steady decline in people applying for jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“When they started giving out the stimulus, our applications dropped by almost 80 percent,” Picard noted.

Western Mass News wanted to see how pandemic unemployment benefits differ from an average paycheck. If you receive unemployment benefits in Massachusetts, you will qualify to receive approximately 50 percent of your average weekly wage. According to the state, the maximum weekly benefit amount is $855 per week.

Under the American Rescue Plan, recipients are qualified to receive an additional $300 per week up until September 6, 2021.

Western Mass News broke down some of those numbers for you. Someone making minimum wage - $13.50 per hour – over 40 hours a week, but who had lost their job would receive $270 in unemployment benefits, plus the additional $300, which comes out to $570 per week.

However, someone employed at that rate working 40 hours a week would make only $540 a week - $30 less than being on unemployment.

Picard said this math is providing Americans with a much higher payout on unemployment and, in turn, leaving his agency with fewer applicants.

“With the 300 increased dollars, it actually makes it so they would be losing money if they were employed…Unemployment and the other payouts are higher in Massachusetts than they are in other states,” Picard explained.

Meantime, on Monday, the Holyoke Mall kicked off a hybrid hiring event to help bring back more employees.

“We are seeing an increase in traffic and many of our tenants are now looking to hire positions they have available,” Wray said.

Residents can apply online or simply walk around the mall.

“They can also walk around the shopping center and look for job fair signs, scan the QR code, and that will lead them to a page,” Wray added.

Starting next Monday, the mall will be hosting a hiring event in person.

Picard said now is the time to get a job before benefits expire and the number of open positions start to decline.