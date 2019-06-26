SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy from West Springfield has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide.
At the time of Friday's tragic accident, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was working for Westfield Transport out of West Springfield.
But earlier this month he was employed by another local transportation company before getting fired.
Police said Zhukovskyy was behind the wheel of a Westfield Transport truck Friday night when he plowed through a group of motorcyclists killing seven of them.
The company Zhukovskyy was working for is based out of West Springfield.
A google search shows the company is now "permanently closed."
Western Mass News searched the company's history with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
It shows Westfield Transport had 65 violations including unsafe driving, driver fitness, and vehicle maintenance.
Mayor William Reichelt of West Springfield reacted to the violations of the former transport company.
"It's unfortunate having our name in the news for something awful," Mayor Reichelt said.
West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt said these violations aren't handled by the city.
"What we regulate a lot of times is just zoning. We don't license businesses like this besides giving a certificate of business. If they're located in town and we regulate where they're allowed to go, but whether they have violations and all that, that's all handled at a state level by different organizations, not by the municipalities. Unless someone reaches out to us and lets us know what's going on and these exist and need our assistance with something, it's not something we have the power or ability to regulate on our own," Mayor Reichelt explained.
Prior to working for Westfield Transport Zhukovskyy was employed by FBI Express another transportation group out of West Springfield.
Western Mass News spoke to the business over the phone.
They said Zhukovskyy was fired after rolling a truck on a Texas interstate on June 3.
Zhukovskyy remains behind bars in New Hampshire.
Multiple agencies including the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
