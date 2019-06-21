EVERETT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Boston's resort-casino is set to open this weekend.
Encore Boston Harbor is buzzing with excitement ahead of the grand opening on Sunday.
The casino is in Everett, so Encore is really pushing public transportation.
There is a parking garage at the casino, but spaces are limited and it's $22 to park for the first six hours. You can also take shuttles from select MBTA stations and the water taxi.
Casino officials expect 50,000 or more could show up for opening day.
The casino's hotel accommodations are what stand out visually - 27 floors that tower over Everett.
Encore has everything you can find at MGM Springfield, including table games, slot machines, restaurants.
So what do they have to say about the competition?
"The MGM property...great location. We visited many times. I feel is more of a regional destination. They draw heavily from the Hartford area and the areas surrounding it. We're looking for a much broader tourism play here and so I think they're going to continue to do well there and I think they will stay very strong in their regional segment. We're looking for a different market, so I think we can coexist. They’re friendly competitors," said Encore Boston Harbor President Robert DeSalvio.
Encore Boston Harbor will open their doors to the public at 10 a.m. Sunday.
