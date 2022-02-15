EVERETT, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – The Encore Boston Harbor Casino Resort is being sold.
WCVB reported that Wynn Resorts has agreed to sell the land and assets to San Diego-based Realty Income.
They said that the deal is worth $1.7 billion.
While Wynn will no longer own the property in Everett, as part of the deal, they will continue to operate the facility as part of a 30-year lease agreement.
