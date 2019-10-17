SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter season is upon us, which means the heat starts to come on.
As it starts to get colder outside, people begin turning on the heat, while keeping the impact on their energy bills in mind.
"I usually don't turn it on until around November," said Nora Cole of Springfield.
In previous years, western Massachusetts would've expected even colder temperatures by now, but Western Mass News First Warning Meteorologist Dan Brown said this year has been far from the norm.
"It has been way above normal temperature-wise. I mean, we have had a really warm September and October has been a bit normal, but across the country, a lot of it, temperatures have been running above normal," Brown explained.
Because of these warmer temperatures, the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects lower home heating bills this winter.
In fact, the EIA expects both natural gas and electricity bills for households to be one-percent lower this winter, while home heating oil prices are expected to drop by four percent, and propane by 15 percent.
Western Mass News checked in with Noonan Energy in Springfield for their outlook, compared to last winter.
"It's a significant change. They were pretty stable for all of last year, from January until right now in October. It's only changed about 15 or 20 cents. Oil prices are about 30 cents a gallon less this year than they were the same time last year," said Tim Noonan with Noonan Energy.
While heating costs appear to be on the decline, winter can be unpredictable. Prices fluctuate, but for now, it appears this may be one of the better years to turn on your heat.
