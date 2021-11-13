ENFIELD, CONN. (WGGB/WSHM)-- Enfield Police have issued a silver alert for a missing endangered runaway.
According to Enfield Police, 15-year-old Kamyah Elliott has been missing since Nov. 13, 2021.
Elliott is a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes, according to Police. Her date of birth is Jul. 20, 2006. Elliott is 5'03 and 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Enfield Police at (860)763-4000.
