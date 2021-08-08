ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM)--Police said two people have died in Enfield Sunday.
Police say this is a homicide investigation.
Police told Western Mass News a neighbor called in a wellness check after hearing sounds of a disturbance at 17 Alden Street.
According to Police, the call came in just after 6:30 Sunday evening. Police were on the scene in four minutes.
Police confirm an adult male died on the scene. An adult woman was transported to Baystate Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
Police did not confirm if anyone is in custody but do they did report no one has been charged with homicide yet.
Police plan to be on-scene throughout the evening to speak with neighbors and investigate this incident. Enfield Police Chief Alarick Fox said they'll likely be here until the early morning hours.
"This is a very active ongoing investigation, we'll have further details if the case should develop. I can tell you that there is no immediate public danger or public concern," said Fox.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Enfield Police. We’ll continue following this story and bring you updates as they become available.
