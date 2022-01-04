ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Enfield Police are looking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
Rhiana Dones, 14, was last seen at 11 p.m. on Sunday at her house.
Dones is 5' 1" tall, weights 100 pounds, and has black hair and green eyes. She might be wearing a black sweatshirt with 'Hollister' on a sleeve and blue jeans and could be carrying a teal and gray backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Enfield Police at (860) 763-8911.
