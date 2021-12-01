ENFIELD, CT (WHHB/WSHM)-- Enfield Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing child.
According to Police, 16-year-old Jaeloni Wray was reported missing Wednesday. She has red hair and brown eyes and is approximately 5'2.
Wray was last seen in a back and white jacket, black jeans and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400.
