Basketball greats reflect on careers before enshrinement SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- After being postponed a number of times due to the coronavirus…

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Nine new members have been enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday and for the first time ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that ceremony did not take place here in the “Hoop City.”

Western Mass News is getting answers on how the celebration taking place in Connecticut is affecting businesses right here in the birthplace of basketball.

What’s usually a bustling night here Downtown is quiet as the class of 2020 is officially enshrined at Mohegan Sun. Enshrinement weekend for the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class looks much different this year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony took place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.

The class of 2020 inducted nine new members including greats like Tamika Catchings, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett. Also enshrined was the late Kobe Bryant.

Bryant’s wife, Vanessa accepted his enshrinement on his behalf which was presented by basketball legend Michael Jordan

“He said he remembered being a little kid sitting in the nosebleeds with his dad watching his favorite player play…congratulations baby, all of your hard work and sacrifices paid off, you always told me if you’re going to bet on someone bet on yourself, You did it,” Bryant said.

Meanwhile, in Springfield, local businesses usually bustling with attendees from all over were quiet. At Max’s Tavern in the hoop hall, TVs played the ceremony anxiously awaiting the return of the ceremony later in the year.

Now tonight’s ceremony was to honor the class of 2020 which was postponed last year due to the pandemic. The hoop hall will announce the class of 2021 Sunday, with that enshrinement ceremony is set to return here to Springfield later this year.