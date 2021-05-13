SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020 enshrinement ceremony is just a couple days away. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony is moving this year.
While we're used to seeing this ceremony and the hall of famers come to Springfield at the Basketball Hall of Fame, due to COVID-19, we're told it's just not possible, but the ceremony will go on and take place at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.
For several decades, many of the basketball greats would make their way to Springfield, where they would be recognized, honored, and inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, but for the first time ever, the class of 2020 enshrinement ceremony will not be in western Massachusetts and these star players and coaches will make their way to Mohegan Sun.
However, why there and not here? John Doleva, president of the Basketball Hall of Fame, told Western Mass News it's just not possible due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"Frankly, we could not hold this event in Springfield, Massachusetts because of the venue, the size of the venue, the percentage limitations, so Mohegan Sun has been a 14-year partner with the hall of fame. They've been a great partner, we do many things together here, and it just seemed natural to approach them and say, 'What are the opportunities to do this?’" Doleva explained.
Doleva said because Mohegan Sun is tribal-owned land, they're able to make their own rules and restrictions. He said it's the current protocols in Springfield that won't allow this ceremony - and the way they envision it - to take place here.
The 2020 class of inductees includes NBA all-star and five time NBA champion Kobe Bryant, 10-time WNBA all-star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, and several others like longtime Celtics legend Kevin Garnett.
The show will be hosted this year by Ahmad Rashad and it will feature a special performance by multi-Grammy award-winning artist Ne-Yo.
We're also told Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s wife, will be attending the ceremony and speak on behalf of her husband.
SCHEDULE
Friday, May 14 - 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Class of 2020 Press Conference, NBA TV
Saturday, May 15 - 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Hall of Fame Awards Celebration and Gala, ESPN
Saturday, May 15 - 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Class of 2020 Enshrinement Ceremony, ESPN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.