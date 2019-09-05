SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame presented the Class of 2019 with their jackets today in Springfield.
Western mass news reporter Lindsey Kane was there as proud family and friends came from all over to be there for the moment.
Some of the greatest basketball players in the world sat in center court at the Basketball Hall of Fame on Thursday for 2019 Enshrinement Weekend for the presentation of the Class of 2019.
People from all over came out for the event, including the Yardley brothers, who came all the way from California.
"Our friend, Paul Westphal, is getting inducted this year, so we’re coming out to see him and the hall of fame," Jonathan Yardley tells us.
As basketball players themselves, the Yardleys say an event like this is not one to miss.
"It’s exciting. You get to see the history of the game. You get to see some of the greatest players of all time, memorials and monuments as well," stated Yardley.
Most of the athletes during the ceremony thanked their loved ones, who made sacrifices to allow them to play the game they love.
Inductee Vlade Divac’s wife, Ana, tells Western Mass News that this moment is overwhelming.
"It’s the best thing that can happen in someone’s career. It means a lot to the family, because, for someone to be a successful athlete, family has to give them a big support and sacrifice a lot of things so they can perform their best," says Divac.
The 2019 inductees also include Bobby Jones, Sidney Moncrief, Teresa Weatherspoon, and Paul Westphal among others.
Ana says being around these other greats makes the weekend even more special.
"To me, it’s a big honor to see all these people and be honored for your life achievements, so I’m excited to share that with not only my husband, but all the people here today," added Divac.
The class of 2019 is set to continue enshrinement weekend with a ceremony on Friday and an induction celebration on Saturday.
