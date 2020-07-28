(WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News continues getting answers on the future of Massachusetts.
On Tuesday, we dig deeper into how entertainment venues are preparing to welcome back visitors.
Some have been given the green light in Phase 3 of Governor's Bakers reopening plan, while others waiting to open in Phase 4.
Businesses are reopening and people are venturing back out again as the world still grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
"We were able to open under the Phase 3 guidelines and we just did not feel that, with social distancing measures in place, that we could really provide the experience we wanted," said George Myers, general manager of Amherst Cinema.
Some entertainment venues are choosing to keep their doors closed. Amherst Cinema announced they won't reopen until late September.
Myers told Western Mass News said even that is still tentative
"If we see a spike and feel we safely can't reopen, we won't do it at that point," Myers explained.
This comes as the theater makes pre-planned renovations that are now being extended to include new additions to safely protect moviegoer's from the virus
"We had to change our chairs to a faux leather...Removing all the upholstery, putting services that can be easily wiped down," Myers added.
Other measures included installing barriers, increasing sanitation stations, even updating their air filtration systems to include UV light filters, while trying to figure out how to give customers the experience they love so much when they return.
"We'll be spreading out our chairs and looking at our dynamic seating with our ticket company, so if we went to the film and bought two tickets, it would block out the seats with a six foot radius around us," Myers said.
In Massachusetts, some entertainment venues not getting the go-ahead until Phase 4
"So we're kind of in a waiting game," said Susan Beaudry, executive director of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.
The Springfield Symphony Orchestra, under Governor Baker's guidance, won't be able to open their doors until a vaccine or treatment is developed.
"Typically, we start our season in September. We don't believe that's possible right now. We're planning a season that would start late winter or spring," Beaudry explained.
Beaudry said they're coming up with a plan to figure out how they can best keep their patrons safe.
"The plan is about bringing people back safely and giving them a level of comfort that they can comfortably enjoy a concert," Beaudry added.
Concerts are still being planned, musicians are being hired, and they're considering new ways to engage their audience in the meantime
"Right now, in an outdoor seating, you could have up to 100 people, so right now, we're looking at where could we do a small concert for a hundred or less people," Beaudry noted.
Both spots agree they're grateful for the community's support. while they work to bring you back to enjoying the activities you love.
"We have such strong community support and the films we show are really engaging are emotional and help you see outside your day to day world," Myers explained.
Beaudry added, "A lot of people are turning to the arts as a way to get reprieve."
You can get a feel for your favorite entertainment spots from home. Amherst Cinema is offering online independent films to enjoy from home on their website and patrons of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra can watch virtual performances every Wednesday on their 'Homegrown' series.
