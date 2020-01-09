SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The entertainment license for a Springfield bar is being suspended in the wake of our investigation into the disappearance and death of Achim Bailey.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced that Samuel's will lose its entertainment license for five days.
The mayor added that the first two of those days will be Friday, January 10 and Saturday, January 11.
The city's order noted that the other three days will be in abeyance for the rest of 2020 and will be dismissed if there are no other problems with the entertainment license.
Last January, Achim Bailey was asked to leave Samuel's for allegedly flirting inappropriately with women.
The 23-year-old was last seen leaving the bar.
In March, authorities pulled his body from the Connecticut River.
