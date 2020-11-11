(WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s that time of year when mice will be trying to move into our houses ahead of the cold winter months.
According to a local entomologist, there are some easy steps you can take now to prevent an infestation.
Caught on camera: a calm living room scene in western Massachusetts disrupted by the classic scenario of a cat chasing a mouse.
“Keep in mind, it’s not Tom and Jerry,” said Bob Russell with American Pest Solutions.
However, Russell told Western Mass News this situation is nothing to mess with.
“This is serious business now. We’re talking about viruses and long-term injuries to people as a result of this little cute mouse,” Russell explained.
He said over the past few years, the mouse population in western Massachusetts has grown.
“The northeast has the most mice issues across the country. No one deals with the amount of mice as we do here in New England,” Russell noted.
Russell told Western Mass News that mice populations follow resources and, in the fall, things like falling berries and seeds help populations grow.
“Populations are going to be very high. It was a great summer for them and a soft winter for them last year and it’s just carrying over into this fall,” Russell said.
However, as temperatures cool off more and more, the heightened population will be looking for refuge.
“As soon as overnight temperatures are below 45 degrees, and that’s where we are, our call volume shifts 80 percent to mice,” Russell noted.
While you might think mice need a substantial hole to get into your home, Russell told Western Mass News their size can be deceiving.
“With the mouse, you’re talking about the hole the size of a dime…As long as they can get their skull through, they’re getting in,” Russell added.
That’s why his advice is to find and seal all places a mouse can squeeze in.
“Seal up openings, hire a professional if it’s not something you want to do, but you really need to pay attention because...a well-fed cat is not going to be rodent control,” Russell said.
