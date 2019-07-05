SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Today in Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno announced the first round of finalists of recreational marijuana shop selections.
You may remember that there were about twenty-seven applications, with up to fifteen licenses being given by the city.
Tonight, we spoke with one of those business owners to get their reaction to being selected.
For Payton Shubrick, founder and CEO of Six Bricks, LLC, she's excited to move forward in her goal of becoming an entrepreneur in her hometown.
"Six Bricks is both honored and humbled by this opportunity. I think we were all expecting to hear the news Tuesday, and it's a great way to end a Friday," Shubrick tells us.
Shubrick's company is proposing opening a recreational marijuana shop at their location at 250 Albany Street.
She and three others, INSA on West Columbus Avenue, Holistic Industries on Boston Road, and 311 Page Boulevard, LLC on Page Boulevard, have officially moved forward in the selection process.
She says it was great to hear the news the same day that the first shop opened in Hampden County.
"It's all very exciting. I think what most people need to remember is this is an industry, plenty of room and space for many different players, and it's great to see how well they're doing, and we look forward to doing well also," stated Shubrick.
In a statement to Western Mass News, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno says:
"I will now start negotiations with each of these entities on a Host Community Agreement to then be sent to our City Council for their review and approval. If and when approved, it will then go to the State Cannabis Commission for even more vetting, especially on finances for their approval or disapproval."
"We still have some time in order to really carve a space for ourselves in terms of how Springfield, Massachusetts is viewed in this industry. When I think about that, I think there's a lot of potential," says Shubrick.
Shubrick tells Western Mass News that she's hoping Six Bricks will be a model for other businesses.
That's why she's anticipating it being another nine to twelve months until she can officially open its doors.
"As we think about that, we really want to get our customer experience down, so we're most concerned about that more than opening up tomorrow per say," added Shubrick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.