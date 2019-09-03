COLRAIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Clean-up continues and concern is heightened after a chemical spill over the weekend in the North River in Colrain.
The Mass DEP says they are investigating after sulfuric acid leaked into the river from Barnhardt Manufacturing Company.
Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Department of Environmental Protection were back along the North River in Colrain Tuesday, more than 48 hours after the chemical spill
"It was key to us to get out there right away and get people out of the water, and then determine whether it was safe or not," Colrain Fire Chief Nicholas Anzuoni tells us.
Questions remain following a chemical spill in the North River Sunday morning.
The Mass DEP tells Western Mass News there is no danger to the public or downstream in the Deerfield and Connecticut Rivers, but the exact amount of sulfuric acid released from Barnhardt Manufacturing Company into the water is still unknown.
"It appears they had a problem some time possibly between 3 to 5 in the morning. One of their tanks leaked. It was under enough pressure that it leaked over the containment. It actually sprayed over the containment, hit the building, leaked down the building, then got into the drainage, and into the water we think," explained Chief Anzuoni.
Based on system inspections, Barnhardt reports that the seam may have been leaking for less than three hours.
"The sulfuric acid is heavier than water. It sinks to the bottom, so any of the small bait fish or any of the fish along the bottom I'm sure were killed instantly. It doesn't take very much to kill the fish," stated Chief Anzuoni.
"On Sunday, when this happened, the river levels were pretty low. It was below normal for this time of year, so that would also continue to kill the fish, because the more water you have, the more dilution you have," Andrea Donlon, River Steward for the Connecticut River Conservancy, noted.
As of Tuesday, officials say PH levels are back to normal and the water is safe for swimming and fishing.
Western Mass News has continued to reach out to Barnhardt Manufacturing Company for comment, but they have not responded yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.