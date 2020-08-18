SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- So far this year, Massachusetts has seen two cases of the rare and potentially deadly virus Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
Western Mass News spoke with the state’s epidemiologist about how this has affected Hampden County and what the rest of mosquito season could look like during the pandemic.
It’s overwhelming to think about staying safe during the pandemic and now worrying about EEE since we are in the middle of mosquito season.
Along with the COVID-19 pandemic, Massachusetts is dealing with EEE, a rare mosquito-borne virus that State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown said happens in cycles.
“EEE tends to occur in outbreaks in Massachusetts that will last two to three years, and 2019 was the first year of our current outbreak cycle,” she said.
In 2019, 12 people in Massachusetts had EEE with 6 deaths.
This year, two people have tested positive for the virus -- one in Plymouth County and most recently, a person in Hampden County.
“It’s not one of our historic hot spots, but I would say this is an area where we have sort of increasing concern that EEE activity is going to become more common here,” he said.
Brown said it’s unclear how many people will get EEE during the pandemic.
“Some people are staying indoors more due to COVID,” she said. “I think there are also because we know fresh air and being outside reduces transmission if you are not in large groups. There may be more people spending more time outside. I think we don’t know which way that is going to go for us this year.”
EEE comes with flu-like symptoms similar to the signs of coronavirus. However, Brown said EEE develops quickly, potentially affecting the brain.
“It’s more often a respiratory disease. EEE really is different,” she said. “It may start out slow like flu-like symptoms, but it’s a virus that invades the central nervous system very rapidly, and you tend to see pretty rapid changes in mental status. You know, confusion progresses and maybe seizures and sometimes even, so I think they were the initial symptoms that may overlap that they diverge pretty quickly.”
There is currently no vaccine available for EEE. Brown advises people to spend time outside before the sun goes down if they live in a high-risk area.
